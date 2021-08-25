Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $91,113.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.26 or 1.00068219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00069866 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010866 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

