OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

