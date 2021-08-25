Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 38,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,046. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

