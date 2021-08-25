Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $46.52 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

