Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have lagged the industry year to date. The company’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributed to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation expenses and labor costs. The supply chain headwinds might hurt gross margin in fiscal 2021. It is also witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite sometime due to increase in number of stores, higher store payroll and variable selling expense. Going forward, the company is likely to witness tough year-over-year comparison due to the lapping of COVID-19. However, the company’s business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, should provide some cushion. It is also undertaking efforts to expand its store footprint.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.54.

OLLI stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

