OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
