OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.