OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

