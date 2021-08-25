OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.
The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
