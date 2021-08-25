OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 8.3%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 22,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,043,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

