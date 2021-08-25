Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.