Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up approximately 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 20,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,161. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

