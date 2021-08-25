OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.92 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 152.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

