Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Insulet by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -652.22 and a beta of 0.65.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

