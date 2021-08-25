Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dover by 54.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

