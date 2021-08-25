Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

