Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

