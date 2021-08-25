Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $376.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,482 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.