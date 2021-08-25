Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,895 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,895 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.