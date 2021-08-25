Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.