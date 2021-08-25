Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 71.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

