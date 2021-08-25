Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 205,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $320.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

