Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

