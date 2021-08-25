Oppenheimer Comments on Cree, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the LED producer will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Cree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $87.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.31. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cree by 114,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,512,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cree by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Cree by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,976 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.