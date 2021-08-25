Oppenheimer Weighs in on Invacare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Invacare in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. Invacare has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.