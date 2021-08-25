Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Critical Review

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Telekom Austria 9.04% 14.71% 5.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.17 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.16 $443.69 million $1.32 13.79

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Orbsat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

