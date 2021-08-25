Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 3.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.05 and last traded at $159.55. Approximately 1,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOGEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.