OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.89.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.