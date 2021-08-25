Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,965. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

