Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $446.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.