Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.73.

Shares of PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $446.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

