Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.70. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, reaching $303.51. The company had a trading volume of 792,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

