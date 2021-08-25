PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $78.00 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

