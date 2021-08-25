Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

