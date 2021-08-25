Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $214,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.