Patrick Brickley Sells 2,968 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $3,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 86,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

