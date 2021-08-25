Patrick Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.