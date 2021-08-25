Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $78.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

