Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Inseego by 77.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 216,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $868.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

