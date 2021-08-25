Paxos Standard Market Cap Reaches $945.72 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00053864 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

