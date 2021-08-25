Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36. 46,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,272,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paya by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Paya by 728.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

