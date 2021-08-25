Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $485.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $486.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

