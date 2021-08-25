Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.81

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 32510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

