Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 53,350.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 79,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.66 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

