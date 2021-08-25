Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 382,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.