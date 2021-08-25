Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.87. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 10,451 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

