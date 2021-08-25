Penta (PNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,831.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Penta has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $19,831.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

