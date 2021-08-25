Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $155,720.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $155,720.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $123.02 or 0.00251590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

