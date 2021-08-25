Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,820 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.