Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.