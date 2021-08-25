Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.

In other Perenti Global news, insider Mark Norwell bought 100,000 shares of Perenti Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

