Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,470.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

